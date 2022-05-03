Donald Cyril Lynch was born August 31, 1958 and passed away April 22, 2022 at J.A. Wedum Residential.
He was born at Princeton Community Hospital, Rogers, MN to parents Harold James Lynch and Delora Adeline Lynch (Goeb).
Don's dream was for him and his partner to travel and experience the country together once he was fully retired. Don loved spending time with family and having family get togethers. He enjoyed birthday parties and holidays. He would go on about how much fun they were. Don was an absolute family man. Don was a loving partner, father, grandfather, and brother.
His favorite pastimes were riding motorcycles, fishing and playing bingo. He loved taking fishing trips with his sons. His best memories were made then.
When he became a grandfather for the first time, he was so proud. His other favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a loving, caring man and he will be missed dearly. He is always in our hearts, and always in our memories.
He is survived by: Peggy Marron (partner); sons, Chris Lynch (Katie), Charley Lynch (Lindsay); grandchildren, Ronin, Donovan, and Baby Lynch in July; siblings, James Lynch (Wendy), Gene Lynch (Sandy), Rick Lynch (Barb), Harold Lynch (Casey), DeeDee Oswald (George), LaDonna Cole (Ray), Carol Gardner. Don has many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother.
Celebration of life will be held at: 21st Century Bank Event Center, 12716 Main Street, Rogers, MN 55374 on Saturday, May 14th 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
