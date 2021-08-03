Dennis L. Day, 77, of Smithton, died Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born July 16, 1944 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a son of the late Earl and Janet Day. Prior to retirement he was employed as a truck driver. Dennis was a member and elder at West Newton United Presbyterian Church, member and past commander of American Legion Post 118, Wayzata, Minnesota, and member of Hempfield Hunt Club. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Dennis was an avid cribbage player; history buff; a great cook; and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Terri (Heath) Day; three children, Dan L. Day and wife Jeannie, Carrie Lynn Parris and husband Alan and Victoria Strickler and husband Don; eight grandchildren, Corey, Derek, Samantha and Andrew Day, Keegan, Gavin and Declan Parris, and Peyton Day; three sisters, Doris O’Neill, Harriet Carlson, and Jane Freund; two brothers, Jim and William Day; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce, Lowell, Harold, Lyle, John and Douglas Day; and sisters, Margaret Lessard and Marian Bowser. A memorial service will be planned for 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 118, 949 Wayzata Blvd E., Wayzata, MN, 55391 or West Newton United Presbyterian Church, PO Box 314, West Newton, PA 15089. Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.