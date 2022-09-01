Beloved wife and mother, Dale, age 89, passed away August 23, 2022.

Born and raised in Sac City, Iowa, she attended college at Iowa State where she majored in home economics. There she met the love of her life, Max, and they were married on June 22, 1952. Throughout her life, Dale was a faithful servant of God and lived a life filled with grace. Dale's artistic abilities were expansive and included singing, piano, sewing, many crafts, cooking, and gardening. She was an avid genealogist and long-time member, serving in many leadership roles, of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Society of Mayflower Descendants, National Society of New England Women, and Daughters of American Colonists. Dale's passion for family was evident in her support of and joy in our every endeavor.

