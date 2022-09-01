Beloved wife and mother, Dale, age 89, passed away August 23, 2022.
Born and raised in Sac City, Iowa, she attended college at Iowa State where she majored in home economics. There she met the love of her life, Max, and they were married on June 22, 1952. Throughout her life, Dale was a faithful servant of God and lived a life filled with grace. Dale's artistic abilities were expansive and included singing, piano, sewing, many crafts, cooking, and gardening. She was an avid genealogist and long-time member, serving in many leadership roles, of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Society of Mayflower Descendants, National Society of New England Women, and Daughters of American Colonists. Dale's passion for family was evident in her support of and joy in our every endeavor.
Preceded in death by parents, Lloyd and Irene Love; in-laws, Harley and Orpha Wilhelm; and brother, Russell Love.
Survived by her husband of 70 years, Max; daughters, Kathy (Doug) Burkett, Teresa (Dean) Waldof, and Jennifer Wilhelm; grandchildren, Matthew Schularick, Benjamin (Emily) Schularick, Erick (Ericka) Burkett, Max Burkett, and Jordaynn Wilhelm; siblings, Ellie (Rick) Sandvig, Linda (Darrell) Henson, Ken (Nancy) Love; sisters-in-law Gretchen Wilhelm, Myrna Elliott, and Lorna Livingston; many nieces and nephews and the Presley clan.
Memorial service 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd E. Visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to DAR.
