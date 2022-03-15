Debra Lynn Roschke, age 69, passed away on November 20, 2021 at her home in Shorewood, Minnesota, following a long, valiant, determined effort to live with cancer.
Debra, daughter of Jay L. and Harriett Shook Jewell was born December 3, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa. A 1970 graduate of Waverly - Shell Rock High School, she earned a B.S. double degree in Home Economics Journalism and Family Environment at Iowa State University in 1974. She married John Roschke on May 15, 1976 at St. John Lutheran Church, Waverly. A remarkably creative individual, she worked very successfully in a variety of advertising and media positions when she and John lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa as well as North Bergen County, New Jersey in the late 1970s and early 1980s. These positions included Copywriter, Media Buyer, Account Executive, Assistant Advertising Manager, Media Director and Editor. Debra and John moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1982. After starting a family in Omaha, they moved to Minnesota in 1985. While in Minnesota, Debra held part time positions with Advantage Title, Dayton Hudson and Target. Her focus during these years was always on raising her family and a variety of volunteer positions. Her creative tendencies continued to be evidenced by her passion for interior, plant and floral design. Debra also enjoyed cooking and baking, often enhancing recipes with her own personal touch. She loved and was so proud of her family. Always caring and generous with a warm, great smile as well as a wonderful, dry sense of humor.
Beloved by her family, who misses her greatly, she is survived by John, her husband of 45-1/2 years; son Adam and daughter-in-law Jamie of Omaha, NE; daughter Lauren Deal and son-in-law Ken of St. Michael, MN; six grandchildren Makenzie and Zachary Roschke, Alexis, Joseph, Benjamin and Abigail Deal; sister Julianne Oak of San Marcos, CA; sisters-in-law Kathryn (Ron) Schaefer of Waverly, IA, Joyce Joens of Ames, IA; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Janelle Karen in infancy.
Visitation at 10:00 AM and memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Living Christ Lutheran Church, 820 Lake Drive, Chanhassen, MN.
Memorials may be directed to the Debra L. Roschke Memorial Fund in care of the family.
