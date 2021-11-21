Dean William Schmandke, age 73, of Eden Prairie, MN, died peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home.
Memorial Service was held on Monday, November 29, 2021, 2:00 PM with family receiving friends 1 - 2 PM all at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4th and Oak Street, Chaska, MN, with Pastor Greg Snow as officiant. The inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.
Dean was born on September 23, 1948 in Waconia, MN, to Norval and Anita (Leikam) Schmandke, one of two children. On April 24, 1981 he married Julie Peterson in Waconia, MN. They had two sons. They have made their home Eden Prairie since 1981. He was employed at Eaton Manufacturing in Eden Prairie for 30 years. He was a member of the Eden Prairie Lions. He enjoyed golfing, pro-wrestling, classic cars and was an avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Gophers basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norval and Anita.
Survivors include his loving wife, Julie; sons, Brian and Nathan Schmandke; sister, Kay (Jay) Molnau; nephew Joshua (Kari) Molnau, great niece and nephews, Karli, Will and Lucas; niece, Amanda (Caine) Doucet, great nephews, Ryder and Jackson; brother-in-law, John (Susan) Peterson; nephew, Joshua (Stephanie) Peterson, great nephew and niece, Louis and Lola; niece, Nicole (Justin Albricht) Peterson-Albricht, great nephews, Jakob and Tyler.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.