David died peacefully in hospice at the age of 93 on December 31, 2021.
He was a life-long educator with a zest for life who left a powerful impact on all who knew him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and companion. A full obituary was previously published and can be found on the cremationsocietyofmn.com website under Obituaries.
A celebration of David's life will be held at the chapel for the Cremation Society of Minnesota at the Edina location, 7110 France Avenue South on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at noon. Visitation begins at 11:00 am and a buffet lunch will be available following the service.
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live-streamed and can later be downloaded at
Memorial contributions are welcome and may be made to the donor's choice or to an educational scholarship set up in David's name at St. Louis Park High School by mailing a check payable to "St. Louis Park Dollars for Scholars" (include "David M. Litsey Memorial Scholarship Fund" in the memo line) and mailing it to SLP DFS, P.O. Box 16403, St. Louis Park, MN 55416.
