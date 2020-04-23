David E. Blood, 85 of Victoria, MN passed away of illness April 11, 2020 at Birches at Trillium Woods of Plymouth. David was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years Betty Lou Blood; son Michael; parents Andrew and Uldeen Blood. Graduating Mpls Southwest 1952, he proudly went on to serve as a police officer and detective for the City of Edina 1958-1990. A longtime resident of Eden Prairie and Victoria, David is survived by his loving family; daughter and son-in-law Robyn and Patrick O’Brien of Verona, KY; son and daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Blood of Minnetrista; grandchildren Erin Blood-Hunt and husband David, Benjamin Blood, Molly Blood, Michael O’Brien, Kelly O’Brien, Grace Blood, Nicholas Blood; great grandchildren James and Andrew Hunt; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mary Blood of Brooklyn Park; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria. Future memorial services will be planned at a later date at Colonial Church of Edina with burial at Eden Prairie Cemetery. A full obituary can be found online: www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.