Memorial services celebrating the life of Darwin A. Kelley, age 92 of Sartell, will be private at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell. Pastor Isaac Gould will officiate and inurnment will be held at a later date at Minneopa Cemetery in Blue Earth County. Darwin was born on the family farm near Rapidan, MN. He graduated from Lake Crystal High School where he was very active in sports. Following high school, Darwin entered the U.S. Army and served on the USS Comfort during WWII and in Korea as a Sergeant. He attended Mankato State University, graduating with honors in 1951. Following graduation, he accepted a position as a Business Education Instructor and football coach in Lakefield, MN. In 1953, Darwin accepted a position as Business Education Instructor and basketball coach in Madelia, MN. In 1958, he accepted a position as Business Education Instructor and assistant coach in Mankato. In 1962, Darwin earned his master’s degree in Counseling and in 1964 he accepted a position as High School Counselor in St. Louis Park where he remained until his retirement from education in 1983. Darwin spent 33 years as an educator and 38 years as a crop-hail adjuster and was part owner of an insurance agency in Fargo, ND. Darwin was a member of the American Legion, VFW, MEA, NEA and Masonic Lodge. He liked to hunt, fish and play golf and cribbage. He also enjoyed high school athletics, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed being at their lake cabin during the summer months and at the dunes in Port Aransas, TX over the winter months. He also cherished time spent with family and friends. Darwin was united in marriage to Anna Mae Zimmerman on June 11, 1950 and had a loving relationship for over 70 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna of Sartell; son, Charles (Sandra) of Carver; daughter Margaret Kelley of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Matthew (Hannah) Allen, Eric (Mari) Kelley, Anna Hickman and Luke Hickman; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Norma Teigum and Betty Davis; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Anna Kelley; brothers-in-law, Chris Teigum and Dennis Davis; and nephew, Timothy Teigum.
