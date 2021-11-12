Daniel John Woitalla, age 63, a lifetime resident of Chanhassen, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
He leaves behind wife Karen; son Ben; daughter Danielle; grandchildren Annabelle, Annelise, Arianna and Leo; father Lewis; mother Juliabelle; brothers Mike, Anthony, Peter; sister Sarah; uncles Hal, Robert and Ed; several cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws along with many friends and neighbors.
He was an awesome man who lived well, laughed often and loved a lot. He will be in our hearts forever, and always missed and loved. Our angel in heaven, Dan, Papa.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Huber Funeral Home Chapel, Excelsior with an Urn Blessing/Memorial Service at 1 PM. Private family interment. Reception after the service at the Chanhassen American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.