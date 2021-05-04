Dale “Sonny” Carlson was born in Minneapolis on July 22, 1937 and passed away on March 30, 2021 at the age of 83. He was a caring, generous, beautiful man who passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family at his vacation home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Dale is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy Siegel and Willard Carlson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gloria; daughters Jeanne (Paul) Lundquist, Jill (Patrick) Gaffney, Judy (Les) Bolstad and Joanne (Shawn) Killian; grandchildren Jarrett (Laura), John (Erica), Taylor, Grayson, Cameron, Lucas, Claire, Grace and Carly; great-grandsons, Landon and Austin; brothers Duane (Judy) Siegel, Randy (Carrie) Carlson, Gary Carlson and Uncle Dick (Vonnie) Bukosky who was like a brother. Dale was a hard working man who got his first job as a paper boy at the age of 12. He was never without a job. He spent two memorable years living with his grandparents and uncle in Delano and later attended high school at Minneapolis Central. At age 18, he took 16-year-old Gloria on their first date to the Excelsior Amusement Park. They got married July 11, 1959 in Mound. He worked his way through college at the University of Minnesota by splitting hours at his full-time job at the Minneapolis post office and working weekends to make ends meet. He studied into the night and worked long hours while being married, raising a family, and being the sole provider. After college graduation, he was a junior high math teacher for one year. Deciding he needed to make more money to provide for his family, Dale got into computer programming, which was just starting in the 1960s. He loved it! In 1969, he got a job with SciCom Data Services and worked his way up from programmer to President. He was very humble about his accomplishments. Dale stopped working at age 76 when the company was sold. Dale and Gloria were able to travel to many places through the years, some business and some personal, but all were for pleasure. They bought two condos in Florida 20 years ago so the family could spend time together in Cocoa Beach. Many fun times and great memories have been made there with family and friends, old and new. Dale loved his family more than anything. People loved him because he was interested in them and asked questions about their lives. He had an excellent memory and was a great storyteller. He had a hard time telling jokes though - he would laugh so hard and would get everyone laughing before he even got to the punch line. One of his favorite things to do was to have friends and family over to the house on Lake Lucy in Chanhassen, where he and Gloria have lived since 1972. There were many gatherings over the years, including pig roasts, summer parties, “Old Gang” Christmas parties, and family get-togethers. He was a very generous man and wanted to help everyone in any way he could. Forgiveness was important to him, and he encouraged all of us to forgive each other. He also had a strong faith and told us to BELIEVE. Dale had many health issues that he battled in recent years. He fought hard but God had other plans. He will be missed by everyone lucky enough to have known him. A celebration of life took place on Monday, April 19th at Living Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen, MN.
