Dale M. Pearson, of Lakeville, formerly of Hopkins, passed away August 16, 2021. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:30 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with Time of Sharing beginning at 3:30 PM all at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (833 S. Marschall Rd.) Shakopee. Following the service, a reception will be held at the funeral home. Dale is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Alex (Joel) Robertson, Morgan Pearson; grandchildren, Graham and Landon Robertson; sister, Barb (Mike) Bleedorn; nephew and niece, Trevor (Gina) Bleedorn, Kristin (Peter) Salenger. www.BallardSunderFuneral.com, Shakopee, (952) 445-1202
