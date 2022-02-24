Curt passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Rapids, MI on Feb. 17, 2022 at the age of 78.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Dorothy (Hlavac), brother-in-law Richard Mielke, and his beloved sister Mary Williams.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Stokke); children Sean (Mary), Cort (Jessica), Lisa Hawkins (Michael), and Hallie Selfridge; grandchildren Takira, Zack, Henry, Justin, Devin, Max, Sam, and Porter; sister Karen St Marie (Jim Nolen), sister-in-law Marilyn Mielke, brothers-in-law Phil Williams (Fran), Bob Stokke (Jane), and Bill Stokke (Lynn); and eight nieces and nephews.
Curt was born in Minneapolis, was a 1961 graduate of Hopkins High School, a U.S. Navy Communications Technician from 1963-1967, and recipient of a BA degree from the University of Minnesota School of Business in 1970. He went on to have a career in sales and owned a plumbing supply company in Grand Rapids for over 30 years.
He was a devoted and loving husband, ringleader "Papa," and teacher to his children and grandchildren. All of them certain they were his 'favorite' - and none of them were wrong. Curt's life was defined by his curious and creative mind, his kindness, and his spirit of fun that endeared him to all who knew him.
Throughout his life, Curt enthusiastically ventured down the "road less traveled" blazing off-the-beaten path with joyful abandon. Whether he was opal mining in NV, hunting in ND, searching for treasure in the Tucson desert, vacationing, hiking, camping, or exploring castles and caverns, his many (mis)adventures are legendary and those that knew him have a story to tell that will make you shake your head and laugh. Thank you to all the family, friends, kids, and beloved dogs that helped fuel and share his sense of adventure and fun. He loved you all.
In accordance with Curt's wishes, there will be a private memorial family gathering this summer to celebrate his happy and well-lived life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Kent County (MI), Kid's Food Basket (GR), or Emmanuel Hospice (GR). An online memorial page can be found on memorialalternatives.com.
Our heartfelt thanks to the entire Hospice team for all their care and support for Curt and our family through his final life's journey with Alzheimer's.
