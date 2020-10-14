Clarice M. (Jenkins) Seim

Clarice Marie (Jenkins) Seim, age 93, of Minneapolis, died on October 2, 2020. Clarice was born at three pounds on May 4, 1927, daughter of Don A. and Bernice (Bowman) Jenkins in Minneapolis. She graduated from Minneapolis Southwest High School in 1945 and the University of MN in 1949 as a medical technician. Clarice was a life-time member of Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis and met Omer A. Seim there while singing in the church choir. They married on March 23, 1948 at Hennepin Avenue UM Church. Clarice sang in the church choir and was very active in the United Methodist Women group on both the local level serving as the group’s president, and on the state level, serving as the state treasurer. Clarice lived in Deephaven for 55 years where she was a homemaker, and Girl Scout leader. Survivors include children, Kathy (Bruce), Larry (Mary), Barbara (James), and Brian (Kim); grandchildren, Marie, Eric, Jill, Bill, Thomas, Jason, Kristy, and Amy; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Rodney (Marjorie) Jenkins; eight nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ruth. Clarice was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Omer; her parents; and infant grandson, Robert. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the American Cancer Society, or Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 11 am at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis MN 55403. Attendance is limited but the funeral will be live streamed at haumc.org/live. Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. www.LundbergFuneral.com
