Christopher Charles Polson of Excelsior passed away on February 13, 2022, having lived a self-described wonderful life.
Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, he was born on March 18, 1947 to parents John Cleveland Polson, Jr. and Ruby Jane Polson (née Adams).
A Graduate Brother of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) University of Missouri chapter, he subsequently commissioned as an active-duty Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He served honorably for four years as an infantry leader, deploying as Weapons Platoon Commander with 3rd Battalion, 9th Marines before serving as Series Commander at Marine Corps Recruit Depot-San Diego where he ran seven consecutive series with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion. Upon concluding his duty to Corps and country, Chris entered civilian life as a recruiter for Ross Perot's company, Electronic Data Systems (EDS), where he earned a reputation for consistently outstanding performance. He then founded his own search firm, Polson & Company, continuing a successful decades-long career in executive search. Following retirement, he drove a school bus for the Minnetonka School District and was adored by his riders. He never missed a day of work.
Chris was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing, and visiting the mountain West. He had a love of all nature, with a particular fondness for our feathered friends. Nicknamed "Pols" by his buddies, Chris was a loyal friend to many, and even the smallest acts of kindness bestowed on him were never forgotten. His unmatched and relentless sense of humor will be dearly missed. A man of integrity, pride, character, and passion, he never compromised his values. He was a fervent patriot and blessed to live and stand for freedom and opportunity in America. He authored "Chris Polson's 6 Principles" and was the unwavering embodiment of them:
1. Tell the truth
2. Keep your promises
3. Treat others as you would be treated
4. Take pride in who you are and what you do
5. Pull your own weight
6. Don't quit just because the going gets tough
Chris is eternally loved and remembered by daughters Stephanie L. Buckley and Jane M. Polson, son Zachary C. Polson, son-in-law Jeffrey Buckley, daughter-in-law Ozge Polson (née Sayginer), brothers Timothy J. Polson and Steven R. Polson, and grandchildren Grant Buckley, Clara Buckley, and Max Polson.
Those wishing to contribute in honor of Chris may donate to the Tunnels to Towers charity.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held with close friends and family at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 21st at Bull and Wren Pub in Excelsior.
