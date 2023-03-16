Charleen Ardrath Mortenson, 88, of Hutchinson and Minnetonka, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Reuben Klammer; brother, Leroy Klammer and childhood sweetheart and spouse of 61 years, Darrell Dean Mortenson.
She is survived by son, Tim (Cathy) Mortenson; daughter, Jody (Bob) Mayer and grandson, Zachary Mayer.
Charleen and Darrell enjoyed an adventurous marriage and provided a wonderful upbringing for their family. Faith, Family and Fun describes it best! Charleen held a variety of jobs over the years, but was most proud of her Real Estate accomplishments, where she was Salesperson of the Year for Edina Realty, Minnetonka.
They decided to move back to Hutchinson after retirement and rekindled many of their childhood friendships. Retirement was filled with RV adventures, creating wonderful friendships wherever they went and being involved in the town where it all began. There was always a Boxer or Grand-pup in their boat, RV or running around their house, which is how they liked it!
After Darrell passed away, Charleen moved to Assisted Living and we were all worried about her adjustment to such loneliness. As it turned out, she surprised us all with a positive attitude, perseverance, and a fighting spirit! She thrived and demonstrated a newfound level of humor and wit. She treated everyone with encouraging words and consistent gratitude for her caregivers, all in the face of challenging pain and illness.
We've been blessed to be a large part of her life during these last years and seeing her face light up whenever we walked into the room. She was able to continue her passion of music, whether it was playing the piano for the residents, singing her favorite hymns or just listening to her Elvis music.
We will miss her terribly, but are so grateful for her life and the wonderful Godly example she was to us.
A Celebration of Life service in her honor will be planned at a later date.
