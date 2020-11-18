Cecil "Captain" Marsh Gabriel

With great sorrow we relay the passing of Cecil Marsh Gabriel on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his beloved home on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Born on December 7, 1921 in Parkersburg, WV to Cecil and Louise Gabriel, Marsh grew up with his brother David enjoying trips on the Ohio River and camping with the Boy Scouts. Like many members of the Greatest Generation, he was proud of his contribution and service to his country. At West Virginia Wesleyan University Marsh heard the news about the attack on Pearl Harbor on his 20th birthday and enlisted in Officer Candidate School. Upon receiving his degree in English, he was sent for an additional degree in engineering at Cornell University by the Navy as one of the “90-day Wonders”. Marsh served for the duration of the war in the Pacific where he was Captain of the Navy's first rocket ship. In 1949 he arrived in Minneapolis to earn his graduate degree in International Relations at the University of Minnesota. His first day there he met Elaine Oberg at the student housing office and wrote his parents that night to say he'd met the girl he would marry. Together they shared a love of travel, education and family. After marrying, Marsh and Elaine moved to Europe with their five-week old son Daniel for further studies and travel. They lost their second son, Winston Bruce, at birth while living in London. This personal tragedy ignited their fierce love of family and the need for closeness, especially in difficult times, prompting a move back to the Midwest, settling first in Plymouth, Wisconsin. In 1960 they came to the Twin Cities and bought the house on Lake Minnetonka where Marsh lived for his remaining 60 years. Marsh owned a newspaper and a printing company and eventually returned to the sea and the career he loved. He captained an oceanographic research vessel for Stanford University and tall ships in the Caribbean before purchasing a cargo ship in Sweden. He named it Wanderlust and hauled cargo in northern Europe and throughout the West Indies. He was a rare example of a Master Mariner, holding unlimited licenses as both Master (Captain) and Chief Engineer. In retirement, he volunteered as a captain with Mercy Ships, helping to bring free medical care to those in need around the world. Closer to home, he helped maintain the fleet of boats for the Lake Minnetonka Conservation District. Honesty and integrity were his true compass, maintaining a life of positivity and gratitude. Elaine and Marsh supported the Covenant church, attending Excelsior Covenant for 60 years, occupying the front row “so the pastor doesn't feel lonely.” Marsh is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Elaine Oberg Gabriel, his brother David (Janora), and his son Winston Bruce. He is survived by five children: Daniel (Judith), Kristin (Barry Kissell), Roger (Maya), Calvin (Nancy) and Brian (Barbara), and grandchildren Alexander, Evan, Megan, Allison, Emily, Natalie, Stina, Madeline, Neal, Angela and Trevor, in addition to 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials should be directed to Excelsior Covenant Church. Sail on, Captain, loved ones await you on the far shore.
