Carol V. Malmberg

A visitation for Carol Malmberg, formerly of Buffalo Center, IA, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside service held at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Tim Diehl officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/oakcrestfuneralservices Carol was born October 21, 1937 to John, Jr. and Vera Davids in Blue Earth, MN. She was born the third of six children. She graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1955. She completed her Teacher Training at Waldorf College, Forest City, IA, in 1957. She also received her B.S. from Mankato State College in Mankato, MN, in 1965. After she graduated from Waldorf, she accepted a position as 1st grade teacher in the St. Louis Park, MN school system where she taught until her retirement. She met George Malmberg at a Montgomery Ward store in St. Louis Park where she had a part-time job. They were married May 2, 1993. After they had both retired, they bought a home in Pelican Rapids, MN and a winter home in Spring Valley, FL. They enjoyed going on many cruises while in Florida for the winter. Carol loved working in her garden. Her lawn was immaculate and her flowers beautiful, especially her zinnias. She also had elaborate bird feeding stations. They always planted a large garden and enjoyed sharing their bounty with all the neighbors. In earlier years after school was out, Carol would come back to Buffalo Center for the summer and spend time helping Roy Fisk, the cemetery custodian, mow, trim, and care for the plantings on the cemetery grounds. Carol loved to go bike riding and taking long walks. She participated in a couple of the very early RAGBRAI’s. She also participated in a number of charities that involved long distance bike rides or walks to raise funds, including for many years the Susan G. Komen cancer walk. She was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins for many years. Carol had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and was in her church choir. She especially loved singing the old gospel hymns and would accompany herself on her organ. She passed away after just six days in the hospital from an unexplained seizure. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dallas Davids, her sister Leola Borchers, and a nephew Casey Sabin. She is survived by her sister Violet Baker of Ames, IA, her brother John, III, of Buffalo Center, IA, her two step-granddaughters Sonya and Natasha Malmberg of the Cities, and many, many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
