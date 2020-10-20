Bruce Edward Garlock, born April 17, 1933, died peacefully at home Oct. 9, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved parents Russell and Dorothy Garlock and siblings Dick and Janet Garlock. Survived by loving wife Ruth; children Jimmy Garlock, Julie (Dan) Ruegemer; grandchildren Cole, Ethan, Brooke Garlock, Liza, Gavin, Henry Ruegemer and Zahvi. Bruce was a veteran of the Korean War, he served as a medic in Germany for 3 years. He attended Washburn High School, University of Minnesota and Carlton College. He grew up in Minneapolis with summers at their Big Island Cabin. He loved his life with Ruth at their Lake Minnetonka home. He enjoyed sailing, boating, traveling, square dancing, singing, tennis, badminton, watching the birds, concerts at the Depot and Lake Harriet. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to hear what they were involved in. A private burial will be held Nov. 2 at Fort Snelling. Memorials to Gillespie Center, Park Nicollet Hospice, or Bethel United Methodist. Contact Julie with questions 952-215-1479.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.