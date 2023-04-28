Brian "Butch" Lee Gammon

Butch, age 81 of Minnetonka, passed away peacefully March 31, 2023 surrounded by family, friends, and an abundance of love.

Butch graduated from Minnetonka High School, served in the United States Air Force, and retired from Minnegasco/Center Point Energy. He was passionate about fishing, hunting, cribbage, travel, and volunteering. Butch was a prominent figure in his community, and always reached out with a helping hand. Coined the "Mr. Fix-it," he loved tinkering in his shop. He always greeted you with a joke and a warm hug. Butch was an amazing family man with the biggest heart. He will be deeply missed.

