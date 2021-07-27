Brett Thomas Ledin

Brett Ledin, 48, of Madelia, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 surrounded by family. Brett was born on April 11, 1973 to Rick and Dianne Ledin in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Brett was the second of three children. His brothers are Scott Ledin (Colorado) and Nick Ledin (Wisconsin). The Ledins moved to Eden Prairie from Granite Falls in 1980 where Brett graduated from Eden Prairie High School in the class of 1991. Among his many talents, Brett was a very accomplished wrestler. His passion for the sport awarded him the opportunity to represent Team USA. In addition, Brett loved coaching, golf, cooking and was an extremely talented artist. After high school, Brett followed his passions for wrestling and art and went to St. Cloud State University where he graduated with a B.F.A. in 1996. After college, Brett moved to Winter Park, Colorado where he spent the next seven years of his life working in the golf and food and beverage industry throughout Colorado at some of the best courses in the west. In 2003, Brett moved back to the Midwest continuing working in the golf industry in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In 2016, Brett married his wife, Shannon. He gained three step-sons, Riley, Josh and Kadin, whom he thought the world of. Brett was incredibly kind, altruistic and had a heart larger than almost anyone else. Brett was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend and all around World’s Best Uncle. Brett is survived by his wife, three step-sons, his mother, father, brothers, sisters-in-law (Megan Ledin and Courtney Ledin), nieces (Kiana Ledin and MaKena Ledin), and nephews (Greyson Ledin and Dylan Ledin). Brett showed this world the true meaning of love, whether it be for his family, friends or even strangers he met at his jobs. Truly a one of a kind, he will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 30th at 2 p.m. at The Loose Moose in Mankato where we will all get together and remember the love that Brett brought to the world and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to LifeSource, 2225 West River Road North, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55411 in Brett’s Memory. (LifeSource is a Minnesota Nonprofit that are first responders who specialize in the process of organ donation, transplants and support donor families.)
