Blake Middleton

Blake Middleton, Jr., of Minnetonka, Minnesota and surrounding communities, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2022. He was a skilled Navy pilot, a Dog Person (“the very best kind of person”), a true gentleman, and dearly loved by family and friends.

Survived by his sister Lane Middleton, former wife Nancy, sons Blake Ill, Tyler (Kim), Gardner (Michelle), daughter Lane, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Blake Middleton, Sr. and Margaret Lane Goodwyn Middleton, nephew Blake Kinsman and niece Emmeline Kinsman.

