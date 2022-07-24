Blake Middleton, Jr., of Minnetonka, Minnesota and surrounding communities, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 11, 2022. He was a skilled Navy pilot, a Dog Person (“the very best kind of person”), a true gentleman, and dearly loved by family and friends.
Survived by his sister Lane Middleton, former wife Nancy, sons Blake Ill, Tyler (Kim), Gardner (Michelle), daughter Lane, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Blake Middleton, Sr. and Margaret Lane Goodwyn Middleton, nephew Blake Kinsman and niece Emmeline Kinsman.
A Celebration of Blake’s Life with family and friends will occur August 14th, 2022, at Pique Event Center, Excelsior, MN 5:00-7:00 pm. Light appetizers and refreshments will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested in Blake’s memory to the Wings of the North (wotn.org), , Alzheimer’s Foundation (www.alzfdn.org), National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org), or Second Hands Hounds (secondhandhounds.org).
