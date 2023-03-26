Beverly "Bev" Post Johnson

Beverly Post Johnson, age 97, died peacefully on February 20, 2023 at The Waters in Edina, MN.
Bev was born in Shawano, WI on September 15, 1925. Upon the deaths of her parents, Clara (Mertins) and Charles Post, Bev was independent at age 17.
After briefly living in Chicago and working as a secretary, Bev moved to Minneapolis to live with her beloved sister Mary and enrolled at the University of Minnesota. It was there that she met Jerry Johnson from New Richland, MN. Following a 9-month courtship, Bev and Jerry were married in a simple ceremony on March 27, 1948. As a young couple, Bev and Jerry lived in Minneapolis, San Diego and Michigan returning to Minnesota where they resided in Bloomington. In 1958, they found their dream home in the Interlachen Park neighborhood of Hopkins. Bev happily resided there for 65 years, raising her family of five boys. They were her greatest joy and proudest achievement.
She was a staunch advocate of public education; her sons all attended Hopkins Schools K-12. Bev worked in the Hopkins School District for 17 years. During this period, Bev became a pioneer of Special Ed services. She kept in touch with many of her students until her death.
Bev was a master at nurturing relationships with people of all ages within a vast number of social groups. She was active in the neighborhood association, hosting bridge games, holiday parties, cookie exchanges and knitting groups. She participated in the Woman's Club of MN, OLLI Elder Learning, U of M Alumni Assoc. and was a proud patron of the arts, frequenting the Minnesota Orchestra and The Guthrie.
As world travelers, Bev and Jerry had many adventures, including meeting Nelson Mandela on a trip to South Africa.
In 1980, the couple built a cabin on Lower Cullen Lake where Bev enjoyed mornings on the dock watching the loons and evenings with her boys' homemade hot fudge.
Bev was active her entire life, playing tennis into her 60's, walking Lake Harriet daily with Jerry and starting yoga at age 83. Although an injury at age 96 prohibited her from practicing yoga, her yoga community remained a close and vital connection.
Family, friends, teachers and students remember her loving impact and she will be missed by many.
Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gerald "Jerry" Jonas Johnson; her two sisters Winona and Mary; brother-in-law Cecil Johnson; seven half-brothers and sisters; and grandson Sebastian.
Survived by sons Scott (Caroline), Brett (Terri), Todd (Beth), Rolf (aka RJ), and Leif (Samantha); grandchildren Ethan, Charlotte, Bennett (Katie), Jackie, Pierce, Charlie, Connor, Alexandra, Anthony, Bix, Tallulah, and Penn; great-grandchildren Cooper and Carter.
A celebration of her life will be held in April. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Resource West or the Hopkins Education Foundation.
