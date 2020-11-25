Betty "Nana" Charlebois

On Nov. 16, 2020, Betty (Elizabeth) Jean Charlebois, with the love of her family surrounding her, went to be with the Lord at the beautiful age of 98. Betty was preceded in death by Art, her loving husband of 62 years and her youngest son, Ernie. She is survived by her sister, Mary; her daughters, Susan (John), Kathy (Pat), Barb (Jim) and sons, Jim (Margie) and Jerry; her eight grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. Betty’s biggest goal in life was to be here to celebrate her 100th birthday. When we told her that they throw much bigger parties in heaven, you could see a twinkle in her eyes. Betty delighted in life. Whether she had just met you or she had known you for years, she treasured your friendship. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor and could light up a room with her smile. Her greatest joy was getting together with her family and she never, ever, turned down an opportunity for an adventure! She was especially delighted with visits from her grand and great grandchildren. We especially want to thank the staff at St. Ben’s Senior Community for their dedication to Mom’s care and well-being. Art and Betty were long time members of St. Henry Church in Monticello. We all miss you Mom but know you are blessed to be safe and sound in your heavenly home with Jesus. Memorials to St. Ben’s Senior Community, Monticello, MN.
