Betty J. Jensen

Betty Jane Jensen, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully passed away on June 5, 2022 in Excelsior, MN.
Born in Shorewood, MN to August Carl Zabel and Gertrude Anne (Hudlow) Zabel Jan. 10, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her son Steven Paul and husband Warren (Bud) Jensen.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Jensen Brown (Rick) of Seattle, Greg (Marisa) of Eden Prairie, Jeff (Renee) of Excelsior, Doug (Amy) of Victoria and Connie Ahrens of Rogers, Arkansas. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
She had a heart as big as Arkansas where she resided for 40 years having retired there with husband Bud who passed in 1997. Her declining health prompted the move back to Excelsior in late 2018 where she shared the remaining time with her three sons and their families.
Betty was an avid lover of music. Having studied voice at MacPhail College and soon after marrying Bud in 1948, she became part of Our Savior Lutheran Church choir until the move to Arkansas in 1978. While in Arkansas, she was part of her congregation's choir, sang with the Sweet Adeline's and went on to start her own group, The Amazing Grace Singers who performed at events and charities.
She was an amazing Mom who juggled six children, always managing to get every one of them to Sunday services. She was beloved by many and will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022; service at 11:00 with visitation one hour prior at Huber Funeral Home Eden Prairie, 16394 Glory Lane, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Crystal, MN.
