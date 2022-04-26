Barry P. Anderson, age 71 of Tonka Bay, passed away Thursday April 21, 2022.
Memorial Service 11:00 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (301 CR 19) in Excelsior with Pastor Brenda Legred as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.
Barry is survived by his loving family: wife Andrea Anderson; children Kelsey (Andrew) Quiring of Chanhassen, Annika Anderson of Minneapolis, Amy (Robert) Weidman of Chanhassen; grandchildren Drew, Owen, Arthur, Linnea and Zoey; brothers and sister Christian (Barbara) Anderson of Shoreview, Dane Anderson of New Hope, Mary (Bradley) Coomes of Plymouth; sister-in-law Barbara Anderson of Woodbury; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
