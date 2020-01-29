Barbara, age 83, passed into her resting place in God’s kingdom on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, free of pain, comfortable and at peace. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Olive Stuckey, and her grandson Andrew Enselein. She is survived by her husband Ed, her children Mark, Nancy and Julie, and her grandsons Brian, Cooper and Conner; her brother Larry and sister Willeen. Barbara possessed a brilliant wit, had a great sense of humor, was an Indiana University sports fan, especially basketball, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She had the courage to live upright, was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Service of Remembrance will be held on February 8, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie, 10 A.M. visitation, 11 A.M. Service.
Barbara Sims
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Sims as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.