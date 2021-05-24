Arlene Ann (Heinen) Moening, age 86, of Waconia, MN, formerly of Victoria, MN, and Eden Prairie, MN, died peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at New Perspective Assisted Living in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, 11:00 AM with family receiving friends 10 - 11 AM all at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Community, 155 County Road 24, Wayzata, MN, with Father Steve Ulrick presiding. There will be a private family inurnment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Arlene was born on July 4, 1934 in St. Cloud, MN, to Hubert and Rosalia (Nentl) Heinen, one of 5 children. She graduated from Melrose High School in Melrose, MN, at the age of 16. On April 16, 1955 she married Kenneth J. Moening in New Munich, MN. They had 6 children. Arlene and Kenneth were residents of Eden Prairie for 50 years before moving to Victoria. She was employed as a cook and later manager at Eden Prairie Schools for 26 years. She enjoyed stamping, making cards, needlepoint, cross-stitch, gardening, flowers and later in life coloring. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (2012), parents Hubert and Rosalia Heinen, sisters, Rita (Cel) Toenies, Doris (Joe) Hazuka, and infant, Dorothy. Survivors include her loving children, Patrick (Dianne) of Somerset, WI, Timothy (Mary) of North Branch, Laurie (Tim) Bakken of Hopkins, Jeffrey (Vicki) of Rogers, Michele Schatz of Champlin, Corey (Lisa) of Carver; 11 grandchildren, Mike (Jenny), Kathy, Katie, Matt (Allyson), Taylor, Sam, Liz (Nick), Jake (Latisha), Caitlyn, Emilee and Lexi; 8 great grandchildren, Landon, Kolten, Ben, Heidi, Abby, Henry, Sydney and Jones; sister, Maureen (Al) Luetmer of Melrose; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.