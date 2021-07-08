Andrea P. Myers (nee Andrea Kathleen Petersen) passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Andrea was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 7, 1942, the only child of the Harold T. and Anna Mae Petersen of Wayzata, MN. She graduated from Hamline University in 1964 with a degree in Medical Technology. She moved to Kansas City, MO where she met and married Dr. George R. Myers, D.D.S., who practiced with the Veterans Administration Health Service. Andrea lived in Kansas City, MO from 1964 to 2000, then moved with her husband to Hilton Head Island, SC in 2000. Andrea was a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed camping, canoeing and tennis. She volunteered at Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, St. Luke’s Church Mouse Thrift Store and the Grateful Heart Soup Kitchen, all on Hilton Head Island. She leaves her husband, Dr. George R. Myers, D.D.S.; a daughter, Kirsten K. Myers, Hilton Head Island; and cousins Elizabeth Brandon, Irvine, CA, Jennifer Joyce, Sacramento, CA and Bonnie Larson, Burnsville, MN. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Luke’s Church on Saturday, July 24 at 11 a.m. The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made to St. Luke’s Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29928 or Volunteers in Medicine HHI, PO Box 23858, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925. Islandfuneralhome.com
