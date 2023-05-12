Alfred Henry Heitkamp Jr., age 89, passed away in his sleep May 1, 2023. Born April 7, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN.
Preceded in death by wife, Rolene Naomi (Reetz) Heitkamp; father, Alfred H. Heitkamp Sr.; mother, Ruth (Eide) Heitkamp; brother, John C. Heitkamp.
Survived by sister, Elizabeth (Bill) Blood; sons, Bruce A. Heitkamp, Mark L. Heitkamp, and Peter J. Heitkamp.
Graduated from the University of MN BS 1956. Board member of the Twin Cities Creation Society. Enjoyed playing Bridge, camping, traveling, attending Wayzata High football games and teaching others about Creation. Elder and Sunday School Superintendent at Redeemer Lutheran Church. He Retired from Cargill after 37 years and was a long-time resident of Plymouth, MN.
Funeral service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 115 Wayzata Boulevard West, Wayzata with visitation one hour prior at church. Reception following. Interment Crystal Lake Cemetery.
