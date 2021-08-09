Adam Emerth Hovis was born on June 19, 1982 and passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, at the age of 39. He was a proud father, amazing friend, and beloved son. His quiet presence will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him. He loved his children wholeheartedly and put their needs before his own. He was a talented musician who played multiple instruments and composed beautiful music. His creativity also included writing and painting. He was a long-term staff member of St. David’s Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, Sarah and their four children: Madison, Owen, Brighton, and Corbin. Surviving family members also include his parents, Roger and Judy Hovis; in-laws, Gary and Sue Veazie; siblings, Scott (Kristi), Heidi (Dan), and Keith. His multiple nieces and nephews will miss their uncle’s willingness to play either an impromptu game of basketball or jumping off the dock at the lake. Interment will be at a later date. Funeral service was on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. David Episcopal Church, 13000 St. David Rd., Minnetonka, MN 55305. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Hovis Children’s Fund at St. David or St. David’s Cornerstone Endowment Fund. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
