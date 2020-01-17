For most of the night, John Henry couldn’t miss, and his hot shooting kept the Eden Prairie High boys basketball team No. 1 in the state Class 4A rankings with an 82-68 win Jan. 16 at Hopkins.
A big crowd at Hopkins Lindbergh Center watched Henry tie an EP school record with eight three-pointers in the game. He finished with a game-high 28 points, while Kerwin Walton - like Henry a 6-foot-5 senior guard - finished with 26.
Early in the second half, Eden Prairie built a 56-38 lead, thanks to back-to-back threes by Henry. Hopkins head coach Kenny Novak Jr. had no choice but to call a timeout, and after a short break the Royals found their groove. Walton’s three-pointers were the key. He made a 27-footer to cut the Eagles lead to six at 65-59, causing Eden Prairie head coach Dave Flom to call timeout.
A few minutes later, Henry’s eighth three of the game gave the Eagles a nine-point cushion at 71-62, and Hopkins never got any closer.
“It has been us vs. Hopkins the past few years,” Henry said after the game. “This was a good win.”
Henry has been feeling his stroke all season, and that keeps Eagle fans cheering.
“At the beginning of last season, I was shooting really well,” Henry said. “Then I kind of cooled off. Hopefully, I will stay hot this year.”
While Henry’s shooting was the key to Eden Prairie’s win, senior point guard Drake Dobbs was also instrumental with 24 points. Austin Andrews provided a solid inside presence with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Miles Frisch made two three-pointers in the second half to finish with six points and senior forward Connor Christensen scored seven.
Walton was the only Hopkins scorer to reach double figures. Xavier White scored eight, while Andre Gray scored seven and Regan Merritt had six. Cornell Richardson and Tristan Lee each added five.
“We didn’t start out well,” coach Flom said, “but late in the first half we had a 19-2 run. I don’t like us to rely on the threes, but we were making them tonight.”
Flom talked about the challenges of trying to defend Walton, who has offers from multiple NCAA Division I universities.
“We have guys who can guard him, but he’s still going to get his points,” the Eden Prairie coach said.
With the win over Hopkins, the Eagles are 13-0 overall and lead the Lake standings with a 3-0 mark. Hopkins is 9-4 overall and 1-1 in Lake play, while holding the No. 5 spot in the state Class 4A poll.
“We’ve been playing well,” Flom said. “And hopefully it will last through March.”
