Eden Prairie High boys basketball coach Dave Flom doesn’t mind a challenge.
The latest example is a 61-42 win over DeLaSalle on Nicollet Island Saturday, Feb. 1. It was originally supposed to be a home game for the Eagles, but Flom wanted to play at DeLaSalle, notoriously a graveyard for visiting teams.
Since DeLaSalle had lost only four home games in 15 years, it looked as if the Eagles might be the underdogs, despite a 17-0 record coming into the contest.
But early on, the Eagles dispelled that notion and played with confidence.
Senior guard John Henry scored 23 points and senior point guard Drake Dobbs had 15 points along with seven assists for the Eagles. Forwards Connor Christiansen and Austin Andrews did their share with nine points apiece.
DeLaSalle is known for defense and also likes to play long possessions on offense. That made it hard for the Eagles to reach their usual average, which is in the 80s. However, they had the answer. EP made ea
ch possession count, Flom noted.
“It was a great test because we had to defend longer than usual,” the Eagle coach said. “John Henry went over 1,000 points and made seven-of-ten three-pointers. He is on an absolute tear.”
Henry scored 23 points Friday, Jan. 31, in the Eagles’ 80-53 win over Minnetonka at the EP gym. Dobbs also hit 23 points. The Eagles made six of their first seven shots, including four three-pointers.
Cameron Steele responded with 20 points for the Skippers, who trailed the Eagles 52-30 at halftime.
“Minnetonka is certainly talented,” Flom said. “They had six different players make three-pointers in the first half.”Next for Ede
n Prairie is a Lake Conference game at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Edina. The Hornets are led by 6-10 senior center Jacob Hutson and 6-7 sophomore forward Brady Helgren.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.