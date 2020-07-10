After taking a week off for the Fourth of July break, the Wayzata 19-and-Under Independent baseball team riddled Duluth Lakeview 17-6 July 7 at the Wayzata High ball diamond.
Wayzata hit five doubles in the game, two of them by lead-off batter Nick Pearson, who was four-for-five with eight RBIs. Brayden Bengston, Luke Deselich and Chris Jacobs also hit doubles, while Brennan Albert went two-for-three, scoring two runs and driving in two. Deselich had three RBIs, while Logan Fragomeni was another Trojan producer with two RBIs. Blake Gulden went one-for-three and drew a pair of walks. Jacobs and Davis Grismer each scored three runs.
Albert pitched 2 and 2/3 innings in relief of starter Shane Colson, who went 4 and 1/3. They combined for eighth strikeouts, five of them by Colson. A high-strike percentage helped Albert, who was in the zone on 34 of his 51 pitches.
Lakeview led 2-0 after two innings before the Trojans put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. They scored 7 in the fourth and 4 in the sixth on their way to a 14-hit game.
“Lakeview threw its ace until late in the game, and it took a few innings to get to him,” Wayzata head coach Maris Blanchard said.
Blanchard mention the enormity of Pearson’s hitting. “I can’t remember any other player I’ve coached getting eight RBIs in a game,” Blanchard said. “Nick has left to start at West Point this week. He was able to end his time here with a bang.”
Even with Pearson gone, Blanchard likes Wayzata’s run-scoring potential the rest of the way. “We still have to find the lineup that works,” the coach said. “We will look for production from all three thirds of the lineup. Every player has to know his job when he steps into the batters’ box.”
The night after pounding Duluth Lakeview, the Trojans shut out Edina 5-0 in a battle between locals. Brennan Albert took over the offensive leadership role, as he went three-for-three at the plate with three RBIs. Deselich added a pair of hits, while Pearson, Bengston, Gulden, Brandan Brolin and Jacob Wildermuth had one hit each.
“Brennan Albert is a lead-by-example guy, who shows everyone the right direction,” Blanchard said. “The game with Edina was close before Brennan hit a two-run double to put us ahead 5-0. Kieran Schmitz was the winning pitcher. He’s a lefty who throws hard, and he struck out nine in five innings.” Schmitz shared the two-hit shutout with Connor Fletcher, who pitched the last two innings
Mid-July will be a busy time for Wayzata, beginning with a 7 p.m. game against Shakopee Thursday, July 16, at Shakopee’s Joe Schleper Stadium.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, the Trojans will play a doubleheader against Chanhassen at Chanhassen High School.
Action continues at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, with Wayzata playing Prior Lake at Prior Lake’s Memorial Park. At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, Wayzata finally returns home for a 7:30 game against St. Michael at the Wayzata High field.
Prior Lake will visit Wayzata for a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday, July 22, and then at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, Wayzata has a home date against Eden Prairie.
Wayzata enters this week’s games with an overall record of 8-2.
