Wayzata High School junior Farrah Bergstrom started participating in Model United Nations about a year ago, through a Minnesota YMCA program called Youth in Government. Soon after, she took up the activity through her school’s Model U.N. club and began attending conferences on a regular basis.
“[Model U.N.] kind of forces you to get outside of your own mind and your own community. … I think that’s a skill set that really anyone could benefit from,” Bergstrom said.
So when the global coronavirus pandemic postponed the statewide Model U.N. gathering she had planned to attend, Bergstrom decided to team up with a few other students to create an online version of the conference so that participants could still share and discuss world issues in a safe and socially distant manner.
“About a week or two after we found out our conferences were canceled, I saw this Instagram post from my friend Thomas [Lowe, a junior at the Maret School in Washington, D.C.], who said we should all start an online conference,” Bergstrom said. “I messaged him and said I was really interested. … It really just kind of expanded and grew from there.”
The students quickly got to work spreading the word on social media out about their idea.
In a matter of three weeks, the students had put together a website (discmunconference.tumblr.com) and organized a two-day conference, called DiscMUN, for April 17-18.
“I really gained a new respect for people who have to put these conferences together because it’s a lot of work,” Bergstrom said. “Not only did we have to come up with the content and topics and background guides and things like that, but we also had to do some of the more technical stuff like getting emails from people, taking surveys and making sure there was an equal number of people in each committee. It was really a process.”
Bergstrom said the conference was free for the more than 200 registered participants and was hosted using text and voice chat through the Discord application. Most of the participants were from the U.S., but students from as far as Indonesia, Morocco and Eastern Europe also joined the conference.
“I was definitely surprised by the overwhelming response in terms of people who really wanted to do this,” Bergstrom said.
The student said organizing the online event for so many students was a tricky endeavor, especially when having to consider different time zones while putting on a live event, but in the end, proved to be rewarding for everyone who had their in-person conferences canceled or postponed.
“People really wanted to do this. … I’ve never seen a program with the ability to connect students from all over the globe like this – and it’s free,” she said.
The topics discussed ranged from control of the Arctic to debris in outer space, Bergstrom said, and students were sometimes assigned to debate for a side that they may not particularly agree with.
“I think that’s a skill set that really anyone could benefit from,” she said.
Looking back on the online gathering, Bergstrom said she views the endeavor as a huge success – and one that she plans to continue in the coming years.
“Considering it got put together pretty fast, I would say overall it went really well. We do plan in the future having more conferences, so what we’ve learned from this conference we’ll apply next time,” she said. “I think it can only get better from here.”
