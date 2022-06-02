Much has been said about what an apple a day can do for a person, but less so about a donut a week. That’s what Bloomington resident and Robbinsdale Schools Elementary Teacher Kara Johnson has been doing, for more than a year and a half.
Johnson explained the origins of her “Donut Odyssey” at Sift Bakery in South Minneapolis, her 82nd donut stop.
“A friend of mine posted on Facebook that company in Eagan, a little donut shop called Puffy Cream was struggling,” Johnson said. It was in November 2020, as the uncertainty of the pandemic was in full force.
Johnson liked the idea of supporting a business that was close to her home, so was she was happy to patronize the store. The support from Johnson and others ended up making local headlines.
“Community support swells for Eagan donut shop struggling amid pandemic” wrote Fox 9 Jan. 14. Puffy Cream, it turned out, had lost routine business from corporations and churches due to cost-cutting and pandemic shutdowns, and the family-owned business was poised to shutter. Then, customers began showing up in droves.
Even in November, Johnson remembered the line being long.
“Thankfully, it wasn’t too cold,” she said. “And I just had this idea to try a different donut shop, every week, and just see what’s out there.”
To date, she hasn’t missed a week.
Johnson doesn’t rank, rate or review the donuts, that’s not what her project is about.
“I like to travel, I like to try new things, and I like to support businesses,” Johnson said, ticking off the list on her fingers between bites of a cinnamon spice donut. “I hate seeing a business fail, and then watching something like a credit union move in.”
Trying them all
As she began to more seriously traverse the Twin Cities donut scene, Johnson got organized. She began a detailed spreadsheet of which shops she had been to, on what week, and which she would like to visit.
She’s sampled sweet treats from all manner of storefronts: local mom-and-pop shops like Valley Parties in Golden Valley and YoYo Donuts in Minnetonka; artisanal favorites like Bogart’s Doughnut Co. and Cardigan Donuts; and quick eats from chains like McDonald’s and Hy-Vee. You never know where you’ll find a diamond in the rough, she said. It could be at a station, a Mexican market, a food truck or the Minnesota State Fair.
She also began recording her travels on Instagram as @karas.donut.treks, posting photos of her selections, shop ambiance, and any fun anecdotes of the trip. She said her family sometimes gets impatient during the photoshoot, but for her, it’s all part of the fun.
One of her most unique experiences was trying Gourdough’s Big Fat Donuts, which operates out of a shiny Airstream trailer in sunny Austin, Texas. She said she learned of the “donut truck” through Instagram while vacationing, and her selection, a made-to-order PB&J, was an “extremely strong contender” for her Top 5.
Another list-topper is the blueberry vanilla creme-filled ViV!R in northeast Minneapolis.
“I really like filled donuts, and these were mostly cream,” she said. “Also, (ViV!R’s) vibe is just so cool.”
In her experience, a donut shop is likely to be good if there’s a line out the door and there is a decent variety of options. She also takes price into account, but doesn’t necessarily believe the most expensive donuts are the best.
“The hole-in-the-wall places are what my husband loves. I love the mom-and-pop shops that have been around for 50 years and their donuts are like 75 cents, because a donut honestly doesn’t have to cost $3.25,” Johnson said.
Sharing with students
A year and a half into her journey, she’s found her donut tales as a point of connection with her students learning English at Forest Elementary School in Crystal.
She won a contest with Cardigan Donuts on Earth Day, where her students were treated in exchange for being good stewards of their school grounds and participating in a clean-up.
She admits that her coworkers are much more likely to ask her about her donut project than her second- and third-graders, but she does pique their interest from time to time. When she shared photos from a recent trip to Panaderia La Loma Bonita, which is near their elementary school, one of her students was astounded that her teacher had visited the same grocery store that she did outside of school hours.
“She made a big show, super dramatic, saying ‘You did not! You went to La Loma?!’ It was so fun to connect with a place that she goes to,” Johnson said.
Deep-fried in history
Johnson is prepared to kick off a summer of discovering new sweets, beginning with National Donut Day, June 3. She was excited to share it with a local broadcasting station, that picked up her story.
Donuts have a contested history, though there is decent agreement that the invention of the ring-shaped food is attributable to Hanson Gregory, a seaman from Maine, who did so to avoid the center of the bread from being undercooked. A strange, but true fact: The man’s gravestone went missing in the mid-1950s, and was located by a scholar in 1979. Following the story on local media, Dunkin Donuts Vice President Richard Hart pledged to pay for a replacement stone, which he did to fanfare and free treats, in 1982.
National Donut Day is celebrated each year to commemorate a group of Salvation Army women who served the treat to servicemen on the battlefields of World War I.
Johnson has enjoyed learning the oddities and characters of the donut world, especially in a donut haven like the Twin Cities metro.
“Minneapolis, and even Minnesota in general, is almost like a Mecca for donuts. I never would have guessed that,” Johnson said. In her domestic travels and storytelling with friends, she has realized that the many states don’t have nearly as many options.
It helps since Johnson doesn’t plan to end her habit any time soon.
“I’ve got plenty left on the list, and I want to go until I’ve hit them all,” she said.
