Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:

One missing person; two reports of missing or lost property; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two reports of fire or smoke; seven fire alarms; eight hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 45 other medical calls; one medical alarm; 16 wellbeing checks on adults; four mental health issues; four verbal domestic incidents; three civil matters; four trespassing warnings; 16 reports of disturbances; 22 reports of suspicion; 22 driving or traffic complaints; eight house or business checks; 23 animal complaints or checks; six utility problems; 42 calls for public assistance; 10 business alarms; 12 home alarms and 22 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 29 citations, 104 verbal warnings and two written warnings.

