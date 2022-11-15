Included in the Wayzata police reports for October were these incidents:
One missing person; two reports of missing or lost property; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two reports of fire or smoke; seven fire alarms; eight hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 45 other medical calls; one medical alarm; 16 wellbeing checks on adults; four mental health issues; four verbal domestic incidents; three civil matters; four trespassing warnings; 16 reports of disturbances; 22 reports of suspicion; 22 driving or traffic complaints; eight house or business checks; 23 animal complaints or checks; six utility problems; 42 calls for public assistance; 10 business alarms; 12 home alarms and 22 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 29 citations, 104 verbal warnings and two written warnings.
Oct. 3 – Theft from a vehicle on the 100 block of Circle A Drive South.
Oct. 3 – Damage to property on the 200 block of Central Avenue.
Oct. 4 – A 24-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
Oct. 5 – A 23-year-old Wayzata male was arrested for attempting to escape a motor vehicle tax on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 5 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a $1,340 loss on the 1400 block of La Salle Street.
Oct. 5 – Theft of flowers resulting in a $7 loss on the 500 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 5 – A 29-year-old Mound female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.20 near the corner of County Road 15 and Hillside Drive.
Oct. 7 – Firearms stolen from vehicle resulting in a $17,600 loss on the 300 block of Ferndale Road West.
Oct. 7 – Damage to property resulting in a $500 loss on the 300 block of Park Street.
Oct. 8 – Damage to a motor vehicle near the corner of Highway 12 and County Road 15.
Oct. 8 – Shoplifting resulting in a $300 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 11 – Theft from a building and financial transaction card fraud resulting in a $4,445 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street.
Oct. 15 – A 51-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.13 near the corner of Highway 12 and Wayzata Boulevard East.
Oct. 15 – Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle resulting in a $4,100 loss on the 800 block of Rice Street.
Oct. 15 – A 30-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .33 on the 100 block of Circle A Drive South.
Oct. 17 – A 52-year-old Crystal male was arrested for having a controlled substance near the corner of County Road 15 and Highway 12.
Oct. 20 – Damage to property near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Crosby Road.
Oct. 21 – Damage to a motor vehicle near the corner of Bushaway Road and Locust Hills Trail.
Oct. 27 – Burglary from a storage unit in an apartment complex. A bicycle was stolen, resulting in a $5,000 loss on the 400 block of Rice Street.
Oct. 29 – A 34-year-old Fridley female was arrested on an outstanding warrant near the corner of Highway 12 and County Road 15.
Oct. 30 – A stolen vehicle on the 400 block of Hillside Drive.
