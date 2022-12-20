Included in the Wayzata police reports for November were these incidents:

Three missing persons; one report of missing or lost property; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury damage; 24 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite, one report of fire or smoke, three fire alarms, seven hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 49 other medical calls; 10 wellbeing checks on adults; four mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; four civil matters; two trespassing warnings; one report of a disturbance; 10 reports of suspicion; 17 driving or traffic complaints; nine house or business checks; six animal complaints or checks; six utility problems; 28 calls for public assistance; 12 business alarms; 16 home alarms and 26 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 34 citations, 125 verbal warnings and five written warnings.

