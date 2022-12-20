Included in the Wayzata police reports for November were these incidents:
Three missing persons; one report of missing or lost property; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury damage; 24 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite, one report of fire or smoke, three fire alarms, seven hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 49 other medical calls; 10 wellbeing checks on adults; four mental health issues; two verbal domestic incidents; four civil matters; two trespassing warnings; one report of a disturbance; 10 reports of suspicion; 17 driving or traffic complaints; nine house or business checks; six animal complaints or checks; six utility problems; 28 calls for public assistance; 12 business alarms; 16 home alarms and 26 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 34 citations, 125 verbal warnings and five written warnings.
Nov. 2 – Theft of catalytic converter from a vehicle resulting in a $2,600 loss on the 100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 4 – Identity theft resulting in a $13,500 loss on the 100 block of Edgewood Court.
Nov. 4 – A 28-year-old Plymouth male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.11 on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
Nov. 9 – A 39-year-old Wayzata male was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Ridgeview Drive.
Nov. 11 – A 42-year-old Waconia female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.17 near the corner of Edgewood Court and Lake Street.
Nov. 13 – Shoplifting resulting in a $160 loss on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 16 – Checkbook stolen from a vehicle on the 1700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 18 – Investigation is ongoing after a theft by swindle resulting in a $174,800 loss on the 500 block of Ridgeview Drive East.
Nov. 18 – Vehicle damaged by eggs on the 700 block of Bushaway Road.
Nov. 19 – Theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of less than $500 on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Nov. 23 – A 25-year-old Bloomington male was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer and an 18-year-old Minneapolis female was arrested for receiving stolen property on the 800 block of Rice Street East.
Nov. 27 – Theft of catalytic converter from a vehicle resulting in a $1,100 loss on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
Nov. 30 – Identity theft on the 300 block of Lake Street.
Nov. 30 – Shoplifting resulting in a loss of over $100 on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.