Included in the Wayzata police reports for March were these incidents:
One report of a missing person, two reports of missing or lost property, one abandoned vehicle, four motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, three reports of fire or smoke, one structure or object fire, four fire alarms, seven reports of hazardous road conditions, two sudden deaths, 46 other medical calls, two medical alarms, 20 wellbeing checks on adults, two wellbeing checks on juveniles, one verbal domestic incident, eight civil matters, one trespass warning or order, 10 reports of disturbances, 15 reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, 12 driving or traffic complaints, 39 house or business checks, four animal complaints or checks, one call to assist in adult protection, two calls to assist in child protection, 39 calls for public assistance, 15 business alarms, two carbon monoxide alarms, eight home alarms and eight calls to assist another department
March 2 – A reported theft from a vehicle resulting in a $600 loss on the 400 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
March 3 – A reported theft resulting in a $2,650 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
March 4 – A 36-year-old Plymouth male was taken to jail after he was arrested for burglary on the 200 block of Barry Avenue South.
March 6 – A reported theft from a purse resulting in a loss of $60 on the 1600 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 6 – A 21-year-old male was taken to jail after he was arrested for violation of a court order on the 930 block of Rice Street East.
March 8 – A 39-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 12 – A 44-year-old Buffalo male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 13 – A 28-year-old Minnetonka male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after refusing to test at Shoreline and Hillside drives.
March 14 – A reported theft from vehicles resulting in a $1,400 loss on the 600 block of Lake Street East.
March 14 – A reported theft from a vehicle resulting in a $250 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 14 – A 61-year-old Minnetonka female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a blood-alcohol contest test of 0.13 on the 300 block of Bushaway Road.
March 17 – A reported theft resulting in a $780 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 21 – A reported theft of a vehicle on the 1300 Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction.
March 21 – A reported theft from a vehicle resulting in a loss of $650 on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 24 – A 26-year-old Hopkins male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 300 block of Brown Road North in Long Lake.
March 25 – A reported theft resulting in a $600 loss on the 400 block of Willow Drive in Long Lake.
March 26 – A reported theft resulting in a $4,500 loss on the 2400 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 27 – A reported theft of a vehicle on the 90 block of Glendale Drive in Long Lake. The vehicle was later located in another jurisdiction.
March 27 – A reported theft resulting in a $567 loss on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 27 – A reported theft from vehicles on the 600 block of Lake Street East. Three individuals were arrested by another jurisdiction.
March 27 – A reported theft from vehicles on Premier Drive in Long Lake. Three individuals were arrested by another jurisdiction.
March 27 – A reported theft from vehicles on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard West. Three individuals were arrested by another jurisdiction.
