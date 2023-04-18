Included in the Wayzata police reports for March were these incidents:
Three reports of vandalism/property damage; one missing person; three missing animals; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; three reports of fire or smoke; six fire alarms; five hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 42 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 11 wellbeing checks on adults; three wellbeing checks on juveniles; one civil matter; three trespass warnings; 17 reports of disturbances; 12 reports of suspicious activity; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 10 driving or traffic complaints; 10 house or business checks; 14 animal complaints or checks; two notice of potentially dangerous dogs; six calls to assist in child protection; three utility problems; 38 calls for public assistance; 21 business alarms; eight home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department.
For traffic incidents, there were 125 citations, 163 verbal warnings and six written warnings.
March 2 - The St. Paul Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle out of Wayzata.
March 3 - Theft from a residence on the 900 block of Shade Lane.
March 4 - A 54-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for multiple warrants and giving a false name to a police officer on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 5 - Theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 6 - Theft of a camera resulting in a $119 loss on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
March 6 - A 27-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 8 - Theft of two lock boxes with keys on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
March 10 - Theft and damage at a construction site on the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in Long Lake.
March 11 - Reported assault on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 12 - A 27-year-old Victoria male and a 25-year-old Mound male were arrested for disorderly conduct on the 900 block Lake Street.
March 13 - A 20-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested on warrant near the corner of Willow Drive and Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
March 16 - A 41-year-old Minnetonka male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .16 near the corner of Eastman Lane and Lake Street.
March 17 - A 53-year-old Albertville male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .11 near the corner of Central Avenue and Highway 12.
March 19 - Report of damage to property after a frozen pop can was thrown at a house on the 2200 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
March 21 - A 58-year-old Deephaven male was arrested for driving while intoxicated near the corner of Eastman Lane and Shady Lane.
March 27 - A 56-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 27 - Reported identity theft on the 600 block of Rice Street East.
March 27 - An officer located a vehicle with stolen license plates on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
March 28 - Reported burglary on the 1700 block of Watertown Road in Long Lake.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.