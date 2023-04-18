Included in the Wayzata police reports for March were these incidents:

Three reports of vandalism/property damage; one missing person; three missing animals; one motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; 13 motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; two hit-and-run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; three reports of fire or smoke; six fire alarms; five hazardous road conditions; one sudden death; 42 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 11 wellbeing checks on adults; three wellbeing checks on juveniles; one civil matter; three trespass warnings; 17 reports of disturbances; 12 reports of suspicious activity; four miscellaneous juvenile problems; 10 driving or traffic complaints; 10 house or business checks; 14 animal complaints or checks; two notice of potentially dangerous dogs; six calls to assist in child protection; three utility problems; 38 calls for public assistance; 21 business alarms; eight home alarms and 18 calls to assist another department. 

