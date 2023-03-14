Included in the Wayzata police reports for February were these incidents:
Ten motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; one motor vehicle crash involving property damage and a deer; one report of fire or smoke; one vehicle fire; seven fire alarms; one gas leak or smell; six hazardous road conditions; 39 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 12 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; seven mental health issues; one verbal domestic incident; two civil matters; one trespass warning or order; eight reports of disturbances; seven reports of suspicious activities; 11 driving or traffic complaints; eight house or business checks; one verbal warning for public nuisance; seven animal complaints or checks; three calls to assist in child protection; two utility problems; 29 calls for public assistance; 14 business alarms; 14 home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department.
For traffic incidents, there were 69 citations, 177 verbal warnings and four written warnings.
Feb. 3 – Officers recovered a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis near the corner of Central Avenue and Hollybrook Road.
Feb. 5 – Residential burglary resulting in an estimated loss of $102,000 on the 100 block of Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.
Feb. 6 – A 25-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer, obstruction and multiple warrants.
Feb. 8 – A 23-year-old Long Lake male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
Feb. 8 – A 64-year-old Minnetonka male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 2000 block of Grand Avenue in Long Lake.
Feb. 12 – A 42-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for an outstanding warrant near the corner of Gardner Street and Walker Avenue.
Feb. 12 – A 39-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .14 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Broadway Avenue.
Feb. 13 – Reported theft of a vehicle on the 100 block of Grand Avenue. The vehicle was later located, unoccupied, a few blocks away.
Feb. 13 – Theft of two laptops and other items from a vehicle resulting in a loss of around $2,000 on the 900 block of Rice Street.
Feb. 13 – Recovered stolen license plates on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 14 – Report of counterfeit bill resulting in a $50 loss on the 700 block of Mill Street.
Feb. 15 – Theft of change from a vehicle on the 800 block of Rice Street East.
Feb. 16 – Attempted theft by swindle on the 2100 block of Daniels Street in Long Lake.
Feb. 16 – Theft of a wallet on the 200 block of Grove Lane.
Feb. 16 – Damage to property after egg thrown at vehicle on the 600 block of Bushaway Road.
Feb. 18 – Theft of a vehicle on the 16000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The vehicle was later recovered in Minneapolis.
Feb. 20 – A 25-year-old Bloomington male was arrested for criminal sexual conduct on the 800 block of Rice Street East.
Feb. 20 – A residential burglary on the 400 block of Peavey Road.
Feb. 21 – Financial transaction card fraud on the 1100 block of Hollybrook Drive.
Feb. 22 – Stolen vehicle on the 1400 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
Feb. 25 – A 23-year-old Eden Prairie male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .19 near the corner of Highway 12 West and Ferndale Road North.
Feb. 25 – A 49-year-old Elk River female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after refusing to test near the corner of Shoreline Drive and Hillside Drive.
Feb. 25 – A 39-year-old Eden Prairie female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .17 near the corner of Wayzata Boulevard East and Central Avenue.
