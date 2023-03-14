Included in the Wayzata police reports for February were these incidents:

Ten motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving property damage; one hit and run motor vehicle crash involving personal injury; one motor vehicle crash involving property damage and a deer; one report of fire or smoke; one vehicle fire; seven fire alarms; one gas leak or smell; six hazardous road conditions; 39 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 12 wellbeing checks on adults; one wellbeing check on a juvenile; seven mental health issues; one verbal domestic incident; two civil matters; one trespass warning or order; eight reports of disturbances; seven reports of suspicious activities; 11 driving or traffic complaints; eight house or business checks; one verbal warning for public nuisance; seven animal complaints or checks; three calls to assist in child protection; two utility problems; 29 calls for public assistance; 14 business alarms; 14 home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department. 

Tags

Load comments