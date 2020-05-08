Included in the Wayzata police reports for April were these incidents:
Two reports of missing animals, two reports of abandoned vehicles, three reports of motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, two hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage, four reports of fire or smoke, six fire alarms, seven reports of hazardous road conditions, one railroad crossing hazard, two sudden deaths, 39 other medical calls, six wellbeing checks on adults, four verbal domestic incidents, five civil matters, one trespass warning or order, nine reports of disturbances, 20 reports of suspicion, one scam or fraud attempt, one miscellaneous juvenile problem, seven driving or traffic complaints, 75 house or business checks, two noise violations, seven animal complaints or checks, four calls to assist in adult protection, 32 calls for public assistance, 19 business alarms, one carbon monoxide alarm, four home alarms and 10 calls to assist another department.
April 3 – A 41-year-old Hopkins female was arrested for driving under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.15 at Highway 12 and Wayzata Boulevard West.
April 7 – A theft from a vehicle resulting in a $240 loss at Highway 12 and County Road 15 East.
April 8 – A 24-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 600 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 11 – A theft resulting in a $5,000 loss on the 100 block of Chicago Avenue.
April 11 – A robbery resulting in a loss of approximately $5,800 on the 1000 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 13 – A theft resulting in a $400 loss on the 300 block of Glenmoor Lane in Long Lake.
April 16 – A theft from vehicles resulting in a loss of approximately $800 on the 1800 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
April 17 – A 40-year-old Plymouth female was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence after a blood-alcohol content test of 0.22 on the 2300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
April 19 – A theft resulting in a loss of approximately $775 on the 1000 block of Lake Street East.
April 20 – A burglary on the 100 block of Gleason Lake Road.
April 22 – A 20-year-old Wayzata male was taken to jail after he was arrested for domestic assault on the 900 block of Rice Street East.
April 28 – A burglary resulting in a $1,270 loss on the 1000 block of Lake Street East.
