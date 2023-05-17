Included in the Wayzata police reports for April were these incidents:

One report of vandalism, two missing animals; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage;  four hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; five reports of fire or smoke; four fire alarms; six hazardous road conditions; two sudden deaths; 49 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 12 wellbeing checks on adults; eight wellbeing checks on juveniles; seven civil matters; three trespass warnings; 28 reports of disturbances; 11 reports of suspicious activity; nine driving or traffic complaints; 28 house or business checks; 21 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 30 calls for public assistance; 13 business alarms; 10 home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 63 citations, 150 verbal warnings and two written warnings.

