Included in the Wayzata police reports for April were these incidents:
One report of vandalism, two missing animals; two motor vehicle crashes involving personal injury; eight motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; four hit and run motor vehicle crashes involving property damage; one animal bite; five reports of fire or smoke; four fire alarms; six hazardous road conditions; two sudden deaths; 49 other medical calls; two medical alarms; 12 wellbeing checks on adults; eight wellbeing checks on juveniles; seven civil matters; three trespass warnings; 28 reports of disturbances; 11 reports of suspicious activity; nine driving or traffic complaints; 28 house or business checks; 21 animal complaints or checks; five utility problems; 30 calls for public assistance; 13 business alarms; 10 home alarms and 21 calls to assist another department. For traffic incidents, there were 63 citations, 150 verbal warnings and two written warnings.
April 1 – Theft from a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Mill Street.
April 2 – A 41-year-old New Hope female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of .16 on the 200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 3 – Identity theft on the 1600 block of Bollum Lane in Long Lake.
April 6 – Identity theft on the 400 block of Peavey Road.
April 13 – Theft from a building on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard West in Long Lake.
April 13 – Threat to damage a vehicle with a baseball bat on the 200 block of Grove Lake.
April 13 – Damage to property after a vehicle’s windshield was smashed with a bat on the 900 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 13 – Identity theft resulting in a loss of around $2,000 on the 500 block of Dexter Drive in Long Lake.
April 13 – Assault near the corner of Lake Street and Minnetonka Avenue.
April 14 – Identity theft on the 100 block of Creekside Drive in Long Lake.
April 14 – Adult male cited for shoplifting on the 800 block of Lake Street East.
April 17 – A found suitcase that had been stolen from a vehicle on the 200 block of Walker Avenue North.
April 17 – Theft from a building resulting in a loss of around $150 on the 800 block of Lake Street North.
April 17 – Damage to property on the 100 block of Hunters Glen Road.
April 17 – Shoplifting resulting in a loss of around $4,700 on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 21 – Identity theft resulting in a loss of around $7,500 on the 1200 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.
April 23 – Theft of a vehicle, which was later recovered by the Maplewood Police Department, on the 400 block of Peavey Lane.
April 27 – A 51-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.19 on the 900 block of Lake Street.
April 28 – A 50-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a blood alcohol content test of 0.21 on the 100 block of Peavey Lane.
April 28 – Recovered stolen property from the Bloomington Police Department.
