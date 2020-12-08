Included in the department’s reports Nov. 22-28 were these incidents:

Nov. 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of West 35th Street.

- Domestic assault on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Arrest relating to a warrant after a report of property damage on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Nov. 23 - Running vehicle with keys inside stolen from a driveway on the 3100 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Domestic assault by strangulation on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.

- Theft of tools from a storage room on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

Nov. 24 - Roll-over crash on Highway 169.

- Vandalism to a glass door of a building on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Counterfeit bills on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Fraud leading to a $4,000 loss in a shipping scam on the 6800 block of Oxford Street.

- Vehicle theft from a private parking lot on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.

- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Overdose on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.

Nov. 25 - Fleeing the scene of a crash with injuries on Minnetonka Boulevard. A criminal complaint has been issued.

- Loss of $2,000 as a result of an antivirus email scam on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.

- Threats on the 1400 block of Idaho Avenue South.

- Counterfeit bills on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

Nov. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 7000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Gun found while assisting another agency on Highway 100 South.

- Weapon violation on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft from a driveway on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- High-risk stop on Interstate 394 of vehicle stolen in St. Louis Park, with two suspects taken into custody.

Nov. 27 - Burglary on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. A brick was thrown through a window, with lottery tickets and cigarettes stolen.

- Deceased bald eagle retrieved on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.

- Burglary on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South and the 8800 block of West 36th Street.

- Domestic assault on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South, with one person taken into custody.

- Weapon violation on Highway 169.

Nov. 28 - Threats on the 7400 block of North Street.

- Theft of a vehicle with keys inside from a parking lot on the 7400 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of a locked vehicle from a parking lot on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.

