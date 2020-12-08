Included in the department’s reports Nov. 22-28 were these incidents:
Nov. 22 - Catalytic converter theft on the 6300 block of West 35th Street.
- Domestic assault on the 3200 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Arrest relating to a warrant after a report of property damage on the 4500 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Nov. 23 - Running vehicle with keys inside stolen from a driveway on the 3100 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Domestic assault by strangulation on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Theft of tools from a storage room on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
Nov. 24 - Roll-over crash on Highway 169.
- Vandalism to a glass door of a building on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Counterfeit bills on the 5700 block of Excelsior Boulevard and the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- Fraud leading to a $4,000 loss in a shipping scam on the 6800 block of Oxford Street.
- Vehicle theft from a private parking lot on the 2100 block of Ridge Drive.
- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Overdose on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive.
Nov. 25 - Fleeing the scene of a crash with injuries on Minnetonka Boulevard. A criminal complaint has been issued.
- Loss of $2,000 as a result of an antivirus email scam on the 5600 block of West 36th Street.
- Threats on the 1400 block of Idaho Avenue South.
- Counterfeit bills on the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
Nov. 26 - Vehicle theft on the 7000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Gun found while assisting another agency on Highway 100 South.
- Weapon violation on the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft from a driveway on the 2900 block of Alabama Avenue South.
- High-risk stop on Interstate 394 of vehicle stolen in St. Louis Park, with two suspects taken into custody.
Nov. 27 - Burglary on the 6400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard. A brick was thrown through a window, with lottery tickets and cigarettes stolen.
- Deceased bald eagle retrieved on the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Burglary on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South and the 8800 block of West 36th Street.
- Domestic assault on the 3500 block of Aquila Circle South, with one person taken into custody.
- Weapon violation on Highway 169.
Nov. 28 - Threats on the 7400 block of North Street.
- Theft of a vehicle with keys inside from a parking lot on the 7400 block of Highway 7.
- Theft of a locked vehicle from a parking lot on the 300 block of Shelard Parkway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.