Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Oct. 11-17 were these incidents:
Oct. 11 - Vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Georgia Avenue South.
- Shots heard on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue South.
Oct. 12 - Two incidents of burglary on the 4100 block of West 31st Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 5300 block of West 16th Street, the 300 block of Shelard Parkway and the 2600 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
- Vandalism to a motorcycle ignition on the 7200 block of Walker Street.
- Vehicle theft on the 7100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Threats on the 4100 block of Toledo Avenue South.
- Assault at a bar on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Attempted robbery on the 3700 block of Highway 100 South. No weapons were reported.
- Overdose death on the 3700 block of Grand Way.
- Assault on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
Oct. 13 - Catalytic converter theft on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Report of a shoplifter macing loss prevention on the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Shots heard on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Threats to a worker on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Oct. 14 - Theft of tools from a work van on the 4600 block of Park Commons Drive.
- Attack on the 2000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 2600 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Threats on the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Loss of $2,250 in a scam involving the sale of a bicycle on the 3100 block of Quebec Avenue South.
Oct. 15 - Laundry room burglary on the 6000 block of West 35th Street.
- Business burglary on the 6800 block of Oxford Street.
Oct. 16 - Aggravated robbery involving a shoplifter on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Gun brandished on the 5800 block of West 16th Street.
Oct. 17 - Fight in a bar on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
- Catalytic converter theft on the 3200 block of Xenwood Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle crashed, with the occupant fleeing and not located, on the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.
- Wallet stolen on the 3500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Damage to motorcycle equipment on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.
