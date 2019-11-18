Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 were these incidents:
Oct. 27 - Motor vehicle theft was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 7.
- Vehicle theft was reported on the 3000 block of Idaho Avenue.
- Arrest relating to a domestic assault with damage to property on the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- A house was reported egged and a tree toilet-papered on the 4100 block of Brunswick Avenue.
- Bicycle theft from an underground garage was reported at Xylon Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A vehicle window was reported smashed and a purse stolen on the 5300 block of West 16th Street.
Oct. 28 - Burglary was reported on the 4000 block of Utica Avenue. Pry marks were found on an outside door handle.
Oct. 29 - Theft of silver place settings from an apartment was reported on the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
- Wallet theft was reported on the 4300 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- A dog bite was reported on the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue.
Oct. 30 - Contents of a series of letters sent to a radio station on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue were reported to police.
- Past criminal sexual conduct was reported on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
- A burglary in progress was reported on the 2500 block of Highway 100.
- Arrest for a warrant following a fight at a bar on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue.
- A bike was reported stolen from a garage stall on the 4300 block of Park Glen Road.
Oct. 31 - An individual reportedly grabbed a tip jar and fled on foot on the 5400 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported on the 4500 block of Park Commons Drive. Unknown individuals reportedly damaged a back entrance and laundry room door.
Nov. 1 - A past burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 3500 block of Monterey Drive.
- A wallet was reported stolen on the 7500 block of West 22nd Street.
- A collision involving property damage led to an arrest relating to driving under the influence on the 7500 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
Nov. 2 - Arrest relating to domestic assault by strangulation on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.
- Arrest relating to a domestic assault on the 6500 block of Eliot View Road.
- Burglary was reported on the 3500 block of Wyoming Avenue. Items were reported stolen from a garage.
- A collision involving personal injury and driving while impaired was reported at Highway 100 and Minnetonka Boulevard.
- A bike was reported stolen on the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.
- A medication overdose was reported on the 3500 block of Yukon Avenue.
- Robbery was reported on the 7100 block of Excelsior Way. An assault at the residence was reported.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
