Included in the St. Louis Park police reports Nov. 3 to 9 were these incidents:
Nov. 3 - Business burglary reported along the 8000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Fraudulent charges reported along the 3700 block of Kipling Avenue South.
Nov. 4 - Words written on a sidewalk with silly string and paint reported along the 3700 block of Monterey Drive.
- Vehicle reported stolen along the 7500 block of Highway 7.
- Fraud reported along the 8300 block of Highway 7.
Nov. 5 - Burglary reported along the 3500 block of Huntington Avenue South.
Nov. 7 - Assault reported along the 2200 block of Ridge Drive.
Nov. 8 - Motor vehicle theft reported along the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane. Vehicle had been left running with keys in it.
- Back window of vehicle broken and purse theft reported along the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Fraudulent withdrawal from checking account reported along the 7400 block of North Street.
- Damage to a vehicle, which was covered with paint, reported along the 6500 block of Cambridge Street.
- Attempted identity theft reported along the 1600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Social Security fraud resulting in a $1,000 loss reported along the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Robbery reported along the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Check forgery reported along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Broken windows on vehicles and the theft of items from the vehicles reported along the 5000 block of Excelsior Boulevard, the 3700 block of Grand Way and the 5400 block of Auto Club Way.
Nov. 9 - Theft from auto reported along the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South and the 2300 block of Ridge Drive.
- Forgery reported along the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard. Incident linked to thefts from autos in the city.
- Theft of jewelry reported at Methodist Hospital, 6500 Excelsior Blvd.
