Included in the department’s May 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
May 3 - Motor vehicle theft along the 4000 block of Basswood Road.
- Formal complaint issued after domestic incident along the 1600 block of Blackstone Avenue South.
- Burglary along the 3400 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Threats along the 2900 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle recovered along the 9900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Felony theft along the 8300 block of Highway 7.
May 4 - Formal complaint issued after male arrested for violation of an order for protection along the 1400 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Vehicle stolen along the 6400 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft by swindle along the 8800 block of 35th Street West.
May 5 - Vehicle rummaged through along the 8000 block of 28th Street West.
- Back window of vehicle broken along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.
May 6 - Property damage, to service door of garage, along the 3300 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Identity theft along the 8300 block of 30 1/2 Street West.
May 8 - Damage to vehicles and theft of items from within along the 3200 block of Gorham Avenue.
May 9 - Graffiti on park property along the 3900 block of Inglewood Avenue South.
May 9 - Garage burglary along the 3400 block of Texas Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 3400 block of Sumter Avenue South.
- Theft of license plates, and replacement with different stolen plate, along the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
