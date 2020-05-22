Included in the department’s reports for May 10 to 16 were these incidents:

May 10 - Formal complaint issued after domestic call along the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

- Fraud, and $2,500 lost in money transfer scam, along the 8200 block of 30 1/2 Street West.

- Theft from auto along the 3100 block of Xylon Avenue South.

- Vehicle theft along the 1600 block of Brunswick Avenue South.

May 11 - Theft of purse from vehicle and fraudulent use of debit card along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Counterfeit money along the 3700 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 5700 block of Goodrich Avenue.

- Theft by swindle along the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

- Theft from storage locker along the 2500 block of Highway 100.

- Damage to vehicle along the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

May 12 - Theft from vehicle along the 3500 block of Wooddale Avenue.

- Multiple reports of theft from auto along the 3600 block of Park Center Boulevard.

- Damage to a light pole near Gamble Drive and Park Place Boulevard.

- Damage to vehicle and theft of car stereo along the 7500 block of 22nd Street West.

- Counterfeit money along the 3600 block of Texas Avenue South.

- Theft of lottery tickets along the 4700 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 13 - Attempted motor vehicle theft along the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Theft from vehicle along the 3600 block of Phillips Parkway.

- Vehicle theft along the 3300 block of Louisiana Avenue South.

- Employee theft along the 3600 block of Highway 100.

- Formal complaint pending after domestic along the 3100 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

May 14 - Stolen vehicle recovered and driver taken into custody near 16th Street West and Colorado Avenue South.

- Property damage and theft from auto along the 4800 block of Highway 7.

- Theft of liquor along the 5600 block of Cedar Lake Boulevard.

- Theft of wallet along the 2500 block of Highway 100.

May 15 - Threats about a street project along the 5000 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of more than $20,000 of gold along the 4800 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

May 16 - Theft of vehicle and firearm along the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 3200 block of Inglewood Avenue South.

- Theft from vehicle along the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Theft of vehicle, left running and unlocked with keys, along the 6800 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.

