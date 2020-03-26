Included in the reports March 15 to 21 were these incidents:
March 15 - Theft from auto along the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Domestic along the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Arrest for third-degree driving while impaired near the intersection of 26th Street West and Raleigh Avenue South.
- Theft of a trailer along the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Threats along the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.
- Verbal domestic along the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.
March 16 - Vehicle theft along the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Burglary along the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.
- Theft from auto along the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Theft of a package reported along the 2900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Theft from auto along the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.
- Domestic along the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue South.
- Violation of an order for protection along the 3000 block of Boone Avenue South.
March 17 - Fraudulent use of a lost financial card along the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle along the 3000 block of Highway 100.
- Stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft from auto along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Stolen vehicle along the 3000 block of Xylon Avenue South.
- Stolen vehicle along the 2900 block of Monterey Avenue South.
- Damage to vehicles along the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft of a garage door opener from vehicle along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Theft of a vehicle, which was found later in the Knollwood Mall parking lot, along the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.
- Identity theft along the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.
March 18 - Theft from auto along the 2900 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Forced entry into vehicle and theft of items along the 5600 block of 35th Street West.
- Theft of a vehicle along the 6000 block of 35th Street West.
March 19 - Theft of package along the 3100 block of Colorado Avenue South.
March 20 - Dog bite along the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue South.
March 21 - Stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Mackey Avenue South.
- Damage to vehicle window and theft from auto along the 3800 block of Grand Way.
- Fraud involving check along the 8900 block of 36th Street West.
