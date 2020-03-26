Included in the reports March 15 to 21 were these incidents:

March 15 - Theft from auto along the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Domestic along the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

- Arrest for third-degree driving while impaired near the intersection of 26th Street West and Raleigh Avenue South.

- Theft of a trailer along the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

- Threats along the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue South.

- Verbal domestic along the 200 block of Shelard Parkway.

March 16 - Vehicle theft along the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.

- Burglary along the 4400 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 5500 block of Cedar Lake Road.

- Theft from auto along the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Theft of a package reported along the 2900 block of Hampshire Avenue South.

- Theft from auto along the 4200 block of Park Glen Road.

- Domestic along the 2800 block of Jersey Avenue South.

- Violation of an order for protection along the 3000 block of Boone Avenue South.

March 17 - Fraudulent use of a lost financial card along the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle along the 3000 block of Highway 100.

- Stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft from auto along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Stolen vehicle along the 3000 block of Xylon Avenue South.

- Stolen vehicle along the 2900 block of Monterey Avenue South.

- Damage to vehicles along the 3000 block of Highway 100 South.

- Theft of a garage door opener from vehicle along the 4300 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Theft of a vehicle, which was found later in the Knollwood Mall parking lot, along the 8100 block of Minnetonka Boulevard.

- Identity theft along the 2700 block of Alabama Avenue South.

March 18 - Theft from auto along the 2900 block of Zarthan Avenue South.

- Forced entry into vehicle and theft of items along the 5600 block of 35th Street West.

- Theft of a vehicle along the 6000 block of 35th Street West.

March 19 - Theft of package along the 3100 block of Colorado Avenue South.

March 20 - Dog bite along the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue South.

March 21 - Stolen vehicle along the 4300 block of Mackey Avenue South.

- Damage to vehicle window and theft from auto along the 3800 block of Grand Way.

- Fraud involving check along the 8900 block of 36th Street West.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

