Included in the reports March 29 to April 4 were these incidents:
March 29 - Formal complaint pending for providing false name after suspicious activity reported along the 1500 block of Park Place Boulevard.
- Fraud by confidence scheme along the 2600 block of Webster Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 2400 block of Highway 100 South.
- Domestic along the 1500 block of Utica Avenue South.
- Theft along the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.
- Domestic along the 400 block of Shelard Parkway.
March 30 - Theft from auto along the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue South.
- Fraudulent purchases on lost debit card along the 2300 block of Hampshire Avenue South.
- Graffiti along trail near 36th Street West and Aquila Avenue South.
- Mail theft along the 3300 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Theft of catalytic converter along the 5700 block of 36th Street West.
- Theft of a backpack along the 3000 block of Raleigh Avenue South.
March 31 - Theft of vehicle along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft of vehicle along the 8200 block of 30 1/2 Street West.
- Money order scam along the 3400 block of Yukon Avenue South.
- Forged checks along the 5700 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
- Theft along the 6500 block of Excelsior Boulevard.
- Criminal sexual conduct, pending formal complaint, along the 7400 block of Oak Park Village Drive.
- Graffiti in tunnel near Minnetonka Boulevard and Aquila Avenue South.
- Violation of harassment restraining order along the 400 block of Ford Road.
April 1 - Threats reported along the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
- Theft of propane tanks along the 7000 block of Wayzata Boulevard.
April 2 - Stolen vehicle along the 2700 block of Rhode Island Avenue South.
- Robbery along the 3000 block of Virginia Avenue South.
- Theft of bike trailer along the 2800 block of Joppa Avenue South.
- Vehicle theft along the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
- Vehicle recovered along the 3000 block of Ottawa Avenue South.
April 3 - Vehicle theft along the 2500 block of Highway 100 South.
- Theft along the 8900 block of Highway 7.
- Phishing scam about Medicare along the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue South.
- Attempted burglary along the 4000 block of Quentin Avenue South.
- Arrest for domestic assault along the 1400 block of Zarthan Avenue South.
- Domestic along the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.
April 4 - Domestic along the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue South.
- Domestic near the intersection of Lake Street West and Cambridge Street.
